Minnesota Valley Ikes to host Earth Day activities

The Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League will host Earth Day activities in Bloomington this weekend.

The activities are 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the chapter’s lodge, 6601 Auto Club Road.

John Crampton of the Minnesota Valley chapter will show ways to reduce carbon emissions through simple, inexpensive means such as LED lighting, green energy networks, rooftop solar and community solar gardens, eating a greener, locally-sourced diet, driving less and joining in on climate and energy activism at local, regional, state, national and global levels.

Eric Jensen of Solar By Us will talk about strategies for nonprofits and businesses to produce as much energy as they consume. He will also show steps residents can use renewable energy and sign up for community solar gardens.

Info: tr.im/mvikes