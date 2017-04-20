Hornet boys set sights on Wayzata track team

Edina rises to the occasion in Lake Relays

Edina High’s boys track and field team gave defending state champion Wayzata a real battle in the Lake Conference Relays April 11 at Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium.

Neither team used its best lineup, but they both got a look at the opposition, and now it’s up to the coaches, Dave Boone from Edina and Aaron Berndt from Wayzata, to figure out how to best use their personnel. Edina senior Abdihafid Sahal wins the 110-meter high hurdles during the Lake Conference Relays April 11. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Wayzata’s margin over the Hornets was less than last year’s, as the Trojans posted a 117-111 victory at the relays.

Edina was strong where it expected to be strong – in the hurdles and in the distance events. Coach Boone didn’t overuse his hurdlers or his distance men. Wayzata, meanwhile, held out two of its biggest point-earners, Lewis Gibson and Khalid Hussein.

Edina got off to a great start when senior Abdihafid Sahal won the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.38 seconds.

Sahal later anchored Edina’s 4×400-meter relay to victory in 3:32.49. He was joined by Grant Fuller, Abner Moseti and Charles Wood.

Edina’s other big win of the meet came from senior Patrick Roos in the 3,200-meter run. He went unchallenged in posting a time of 9:30.41. Edina senior Owen Smalley took fourth place in the 1,600 with a time of 4:31.21.

Fuller took third place in the triple jump, while William Molhoek was fourth in the discus.

Henry Adams finished fourth in the 100-meter dash, and he later added a third place in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

Michael Santori placed fourth in the long jump with a best of 20 feet, 3 inches.

Edina placed second in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay with Matt Lindberg, Nicholas Pugliese, Wood and George Nowak. Their time was 3:52.78.

The Hornets won the 800 sprint medley relay with George Tortorelis, Pugliese, Theo Keller and Moseti. Their time was 1:37.75.

“The puzzle pieces are a little more difficult this year,” said Boone. “The results of the Lake Relays were what we were hoping for. We’re gearing up for the State True Team Meet and the State High School Meet.”

Wayzata won both of those meets last season. Edina took runner-up honors in the State High School Meet last spring.

