Edina Art Fair announces featured artists

The Edina Art Fair announced that the husband and wife team of Julie Dwyre-Zuckerman and Kevin Zuckerman will be this year’s featured artists. “Sedona”

The 51st annual Edina Art Fair is Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4, at 50th and France.

The winning acrylic painting titled “Sedona” will be featured on all of the Edina Art Fair promotional materials, including the poster, T-shirt and brochures.

“Our intention is to invite our audience into explore the expansive realm of paint and unspoken language to experiment with saying something new,” Julie Dwyre-Zuckerman said. “In our work, we look to identify the clichés that keep things comfortable and familiar.

A portion of the duo’s art sales proceeds are donated to provide food and medical attention for both people and animals in need.

“We experiment with paint to see what else can be said beyond what we have already said,” Dwyre-Zuckerman said. “In our work we are committed to synthesizing and reconciling opposing aspects of life and art; traditional figure painting, representational and abstract art, the individual and the universal, the physical and the spiritual. Our commitment is to accept and hold these different aspects together at one time in a whole and complete vision, a vision where beauty and inspiration play a leading role in the lives and language of all people.”

“The Edina Art Fair Event Committee was awestruck to see the colorful, explosive and dynamic imagery in ‘Sedona,’” said Rachel Thelemann, executive director of the 50th & France Business Association. “We wanted something fun and different, and this painting certainly provides those elements.”

Since its start in 1966, the Edina Art Fair has since grown to feature more than 300 artists from around the world and host 200,000 visitors. It is the first art fair of the year and is rated as one of the top 50 art festivals in the nation. It has received accolades from national outlets such as Art Fair Source Book and Sunshine Artist Magazine.

Booths of ceramics, jewelry, glass, photography, wood carvings, mixed media, 2-D pieces, fine art, wearables and sculptures will delight art enthusiasts along France Avenue and 50th Street, as well as in the parking lots of Lunds + Byerlys and U.S. Bank.

Besides browsing and shopping, fair-goers can enjoy a kid’s zone and live entertainment. Hours have been extended into the evening for live music featuring the Finn Band on Friday and Hornacopia on Saturday.

Food and beverage options will be plenty. Area restaurants such as Arezzo, D’Amico & Sons, Pig & Fiddle, and Red Cow will provide house specialties in the food court area.

Due to popular demand, an additional Edina Grill Craft Beer Garden has been added. One location is at the Edina 5-0 Food Court, and the other is on Drew Avenue. Edina Liquor is hosting a wine garden at Halifax and 50th Street.

Hours for the 2016 Edina Art Fair are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Hours for the Edina Grill Craft Beer Garden are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A free shuttle runs daily from Southdale Shopping Center to the Edina Art Fair. Free parking is available in the three parking ramps in the 50th & France area. Bike corrals are also provided.

The Edina Art Fair is hosted by the 50th & France Business and Professional Association. With more than 175 distinct shops and boutiques, more than 20 restaurants, casual cafes and coffee shops, the quaint streets of 50th and France are the perfect site for a summertime stroll.

For more information on the Edina Art Fair, please visit edinaartfair.com or call 952-922-1524.