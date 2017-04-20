City – CITY OF RICHFIELD

NOTICE OF OPEN BOOK MEETING
Hennepin County
REGARDING:
The informal County Open Book Meeting for the City of Richfield.
WHEN:
Thursday, May 4, 2017
4:00 7:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Richfield City Hall Heredia
Room
6700 Portland Avenue
SUBJECT ADDRESS:
City-wide
LEGAL DESCRIPTION:
In 2004, the City of Richfield opted to change from a City Council facilitated Local Board of Review to a Hennepin County facilitated Open Book Meeting process. Open Book refers to the informal assessment review process between the property owners and the assessor/appraiser. This is an informal opportunity to resolve assessment questions prior to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.
QUESTIONS:
For more information call the Richfield Assessing Division, 612-866-9710.
HOW TO COMMENT:
Appeal in person, by letter, or by designated representative.
Published in the
Richfield Sun Current
April 20, 2017
676553