City – CITY OF RICHFIELD

NOTICE OF OPEN BOOK MEETING

Hennepin County

REGARDING:

The informal County Open Book Meeting for the City of Richfield.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 4, 2017

4:00 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Richfield City Hall Heredia

Room

6700 Portland Avenue

SUBJECT ADDRESS:

City-wide

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

In 2004, the City of Richfield opted to change from a City Council facilitated Local Board of Review to a Hennepin County facilitated Open Book Meeting process. Open Book refers to the informal assessment review process between the property owners and the assessor/appraiser. This is an informal opportunity to resolve assessment questions prior to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.

QUESTIONS:

For more information call the Richfield Assessing Division, 612-866-9710.

HOW TO COMMENT:

Appeal in person, by letter, or by designated representative.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

April 20, 2017

676553