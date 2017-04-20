City – CITY OF RICHFIELD

RESOLUTION NO. 11353

RESOLUTION APPROVING SUMMARY PUBLICATION

OF BILL NO. 2017-6

WHEREAS, the City has adopted the above referenced amendment of the Richfield City Code; and

WHEREAS, the verbatim text of the amendment is cumbersome, and the expense of publication of the complete text is not justified.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Richfield that the following summary is hereby approved for official publication:

SUMMARY PUBLICATION

BILL NO. 2017-6

AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO ZONING; ESTABLISHING REGULATIONS FOR A CEDAR CORRIDOR OVERLAY DISTRICT; AMENDING SUBSECTION 512.01 OF THE RICHFIELD CITY CODE; AMENDING THE RICHFIELD CITY CODE BY CREATING A NEW SUBSECTION 541.23; AMENDING SUBSECTION 537.07; AMENDING APPENDIX I TO THE RICHFIELD CITY CODE BY REZONING PROPERTIES WITHIN THE CEDAR AVENUE CORRIDOR AREA AS MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL AND MIXED-USE COMMUNITY AND ALSO SUBJECT TO THE CEDAR AVENUE CORRIDOR OVERLAY DISTRICT REGULATIONS

This summary of the ordinance is published pursuant to Section 3.12 of the Richfield City Charter.

This ordinance establishes a new Cedar Corridor Overlay District. The ordinance regulates the land uses that are permitted, conditionally permitted, or prohibited in the District. It establishes building setback and minimum and maximum building height requirements. It also establishes requirements for parking, buffer areas between uses, and delivery traffic. In general, the Overlay District allows for more intense use than is currently present in the area, but is of a similar or lesser intensity to that which the previous General Commercial and High-Density Multi-Family Districts would have allowed. The ordinance requires site plan approval for all development within the Cedar Avenue Corridor and establishes regulations for uses and structures that do not conform to the new regulations. The regulations include allowing some expansion of existing single-family homes.

The ordinance also rezones most of the properties within an area bounded by 66th Street (north), Highway 77 (east), 77th Street (south), and 17th Avenue (west). Properties west of 18th Avenue (which will become Richfield Parkway in the future) will be zoned Medium and Low-Density. Properties west of 18th Avenue will be zoned Mixed Use Community. The Overlay District will apply to all rezoned properties with the exception of the Low-Density area along 17th Avenue.

Copies of the ordinance are available for public inspection in the City Clerks office during normal business hours or upon request by calling the Department of Community Development at (612) 861-9760. A map showing the new zoning district boundaries, as well as a list of the addresses of properties that are being rezoned can be obtained from the Department of Community Development.

/s/ Elizabeth VanHoose Elizabeth VanHoose, City Clerk

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the city clerk is directed to keep a copy of the ordinance in her office at city hall for public inspection and to post a full copy of the ordinance in a public place in the City for a period of two weeks.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Richfield, Minnesota this 11th day of April, 2017

Pat Elliott, Mayor

ATTEST: Elizabeth VanHoose

City Clerk

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

April 20, 2017

