Bush Lake Ikes to host Earth Day activities

The Izaak Walton League Bush Lake Chapter will host Earth Day activities in Bloomington this weekend.

The activities are 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the chapter’s lodge, 7515 Izaak Walton Road.

Two presentations, “Helping Nature and Wildlife in Your Own Yard” and “Minnesota Environmental Legislative Update,” are planned during the afternoon.

Attendees will receive a free seed packet of pollinator-friendly native plants and be entered to win a gift certificate for a native plant nursery.

Registration: bushlakeikes.org