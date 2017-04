Bloomington Cable Television, April 21-27

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, April 21

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call:

6:30 p.m. Softball: Chaska at Jefferson

8:30 p.m. Boys Lacrosse: Burnsville at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 19-25

10:30 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters Safety Matters – Crime Stoppers of Minnesota

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Going in Style”

Saturday, April 22

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: April 7 to May 4

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 19-25

7 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Making Smart Energy Investments, Home Efficiency and Solar Options

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Going in Style”

8:30 p.m. Indian Mounds Grade 1: Commotion in the Ocean

9:05 p.m. Indian Mounds Grade 4: To think that we thought we would never be friends

10 p.m. Baseball: DeLaSalle at Kennedy

Sunday, April 23

6 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Riddle Brothers

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Smurfs: The Lost Village”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Youth Exchange Year in Review – Elisabetta Somenzi

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: International Village Clinic – Year in Review

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: April 7 to May 4

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 19-25

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: April 17

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Mounds Park vs. St. Thomas Academy

Monday, April 24

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: April 7 to May 4

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 19-25

7 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Dirty Shorts Brass Band

9 p.m. SAMHSA – Road to Recovery April 2017

10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Mentoring: One Kid at a Time

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Fate of the Furious”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: District 5950 Governor Mark Hegstrom

Tuesday, April 25

6 p.m. Chamber Forum: Annual Membership Meeting – Looking Forward

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 19-25

8 p.m. Husky News: April 24

8:10 p.m. Olson Morning Show: April 19

8:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Mounds Park vs. St. Thomas Academy

9 p.m. League of Women Voters: Public Funding for Pre-K – How Much? For Whom?

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: K-9 Comfort Dog Program

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: April 7 to May 4

Wednesday, April 26

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Unforgettable”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 26 to May 2

7 p.m. SAMHSA – Road to Recovery April 2017

8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Mentoring: One Kid at a Time

8:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Dirty Shorts Brass Band

10:30 p.m. Husky News: April 24

10:40 p.m. Olson Morning Show: April 26

10:55 p.m. Jaguar SPOTS: April 26

11:05 p.m. Kennedy Impact: April 26

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: April

Thursday, April 27

6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 20

8 p.m. Commission Updates: April

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Unforgettable”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 26 to May 2

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: K-9 Comfort Dog Program

10 p.m. League of Women Voters: Public Funding for Pre-K — How Much? For Whom?

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.