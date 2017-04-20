Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #271

BLOOMINGTON, MN

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

BID #975-17

1.01 INTRODUCTORY INFORMATION

A. From: Kraus-Anderson Construction Company acting on behalf of Bloomington Public Schools ISD #271 (Owner).

B. Project: Kennedy High School Mechanical Cafeteria Improvements

C. Key Dates:

1. Bid Due Date: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017, at 2:00 pm local time.

2. Cut Off Date for Questions and Interpretations: End of Day Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

D. Method of Delivery: Kraus-Anderson Construction Company has been selected as an Agency Construction Manager by Bloomington Public Schools to administer the construction of various improvements at Kennedy High School.

1. The project consists of the Remodeling of the existing cafeteria and adding dehumidification to this area.

2. The work will be constructed in accordance with the Project Schedule.

E. Work Included in this Offering: We are presently soliciting General, Mechanical, and Electrical prime competitive bids for the following portions of work as defined herein.

1. All portions of the Work as defined in Section 01 12 10.

F. Bid Date and Location: Sealed bids in duplicate will be received at the office of the Purchasing Agent, Room 505, Educational Services Center, 1350 West 106th Street, Bloomington, MN 55431, then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received until 2:00 pm local time, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

G. Bid Security: Each bid shall be accompanied by Bid Security in form of certified check, cashiers check or bid bond in amount of five (5) percent of Base Bid submitted, made payable to Owner, as guarantee that Bidder will, if awarded, enter into Contract in accordance with Contract Documents and submitted Bid.

1.02 QUESTIONS SHALL BE SUBMITTED TO

A. Questions shall be submitted to Kraus-Anderson Construction Company at the address below on or before the Date indicated above.

Rob Gemelke

Kraus-Anderson Construction Company

8625 Rendova Street N.E.

P. O. Box 158

Circle Pines, MN 55014

Phone: 763-786-7711

[email protected]

1.03 AVAILABILITY OF BIDDING DOCUMENTS

A. Location for Review and Examination: Bidding Documents (Project Manual, Drawings, and other Contract Documents) are available at the locations indicated below for review and examination:

1. Offices of the Construction Manager

Kraus-Anderson Construction Company

8625 Rendova Street N.E.

P. O. Box 158

Circle Pines, MN 55014

Phone: 763-786-7711

2. Builders Exchanges and Planrooms

Minnesota Builders Exchange (MBEX) ISQFT & AGC Of MN Planroom

1123 Glenwood Avenue 525 Park Street, #110

Minneapolis, MN 55405 St. Paul, MN 55103

Phone: 612-381-2620 Phone: 800-364-2059

MEDA Mid-Minnesota Builders Exchange

250 Second Avenue South, #106 2104 Highway 12 East

Minneapolis, MN 550401 Willmar, MN 56201

Phone: 612-259-6561 Phone: 320-235-0300

Reed Construction Document Processing

2000 Clearwater Drive

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Phone: 800-936-6385

Builders Exchange of Rochester Builders Exchange of Mankato

108 Elton Hills Lane NW 75 Navaho Avenue, Suite 2

Rochester, MN 55901 Mankato, MN 56001

Phone: 507-282-6531 Phone: 507-387-2002

Builders Exchange of St. Cloud Kraus-Anderson Construction Company

110 6th Avenue S PO Box 746 416 South Broadway

St. Cloud, MN 56302 Rochester, MN 55904

Phone: 320-252-5832 Phone: 507-226-8690

C. Procurement of Documents for Bidders on Prime Contracts:

1. Obtain Bidding Documents through www.isqft.com . Please contact Tiffany Barmettler at 763-792-3628 or [email protected] to receive an invite.

D. Examination of Documents: Bidder shall carefully examine entire content of Bidding Documents to become thoroughly familiar with the documents and project requirements. Refer to Instructions to Bidders for additional requirements.

E. Examination of the Site: Bidders shall make arrangements with the Construction Manager to visit the project site to obtain first-hand knowledge of existing conditions, including existing utilities and services, obstacles which may be encountered and all other conditions relative to the Work to be performed

1.04 OTHER CONDITIONS

A. Time of Completion: Refer to Section 01 32 10 – Bids shall reflect all costs necessary to meet this schedule requirement.

B. Owners Right to Reject Bids: Owner reserves the right to reject a Bid which is in any way incomplete or irregular or to waive informalities or irregularities in a Bid received, and accept a Bid, which in the Owners judgment is in the Owners best interests.

C. Additional Compensation: Contractors shall not receive extra payments for conditions which can be determined by examining the site and the Contract Documents.

Independent School District #271, Bloomington, MN, Hennepin County

