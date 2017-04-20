Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EDINA

4801 W. 50TH STREET

EDINA, MINNESOTA 55424

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

YORK AVENUE & W. 66TH STREET INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS

CONTRACT NO. ENG 17-12

BIDS CLOSE MAY 4, 2017

SEALED BIDS will be received and opened in Conference Room A, at the Public Works and Parks Maintenance facility, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 4, 2017. The Edina City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2017 to consider said bids. The following are approximate major quantities:

Remove Curb & Gutter 2100 LIN FT

Remove Concrete Walk 5200 SQ FT

SP 12.5 Wearing/Non Wearing Course 220 TONS

Drainage Structures 30 LIN FT

Concrete Walk (4/6) 8800 SQ FT

Concrete Curb & Gutter 1900 LIN FT

Traffic Control 1 LS

Revise Signal System 1 SYSTEM

4 Solid Line Epoxy Ground In 650 LIN FT

Monument Sign (Alternate Bid) 1 LS

Bids shall be in a sealed envelope with a statement thereon showing the work covered by the bid. Bids should be addressed to the City Engineer, City of Edina, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, Minnesota 55439, and may be mailed or submitted personally. Bids received by the City Engineer, either through the mail or by personal submission, after the time set for receiving them may be returned unopened.

Digital plans are available for a non-refundable fee of $20.00 at http://www.questcdn.com. Enter eBidDoc #5042057.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and accompanied by bid bond or certified check payable to the City of Edina in the amount of at least five percent (5%) of all bids. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any portion thereof.

BY ORDER OF THE EDINA CITY COUNCIL.

Debra Mangen

City Clerk

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

April 20, 2017

