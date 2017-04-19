Registration open for Bloomington’s citywide garage sale

Registration is open for the annual citywide garage sale in Bloomington.

The sale will be held May 18-20, rain or shine. Registration forms are available through the city’s website, tr.im/2017sale, and at Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.

The cost to participate is $25. A listing with a citywide garage sale sign is available for $30.

Listings will be available Wednesday, May 17, at Axtell and Haller, 10510 France Ave., for $3.

Proceeds from the event support the Bloomington Optimist Youth Foundation and the citywide events it sponsors.

The registration deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Registrations may be sent to Bloomington Optimist Youth Foundation, 8408 Rich Ave. S., Bloomington, MN 55437.

Info: 952-831-3798