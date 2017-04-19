Michael F. Bristow

Michael Bristow died on Saturday, April 15, 2017 after a fourth recurrence of prostate cancer spread beyond his ability to fight it.

Mike had a wonderful 75 years of life, he grew up in England with two sisters and emigrated to Canada in his twenties where met his wife, Carol June Craig, with whom he would spend 44 happy years. They had one son, Jason. Mike had a wicked intelligence for numbers, and in 2004, he ended a very successful career in business as CEO of Ergotron. He loved watching soccer, all soccer, but he especially loved watching his favorite team, Norwich City, and both of his beloved grandsons play. Mike was never happier than when walking his German Shepherd, Curran, around the lakes of Eden Prairie. Six weeks prior to his death, he was on a cruise with his girlfriend, enjoying the Caribbean sun. The end came fast, which is best with cancer. Per Mike’s request, there will be no service or visitation. If you knew him, please sit on your deck and have a beer and appreciate life.

Mike is survived by his son Jason (Heather) Bristow; his two grandsons, Callum and Lleyton Bristow; his sister, Valerie Bristow Elliott of England; and his dear friend, Randi Flagstad of Eden Prairie.