Bloomington education foundation golf classic is July 26

The 2017 Chip In for Schools Golf Classic will tee off in July at Bloomington’s Dwan Golf Course.

The tournament is Wednesday, July 26, at the golf course, 3301 W. 110th St.

“Every dollar raised at the Chip In for Schools golf tournament supports the work of the Education Foundation of Bloomington on behalf of our Bloomington Public Schools students,” said Janet Pladson, tournament director. “We invite businesses, individual golfers and foursomes to join us to support the Education Foundation of Bloomington’s biggest fundraiser of the year.”

The $120 registration fee includes golf, cart and contests at Dwan, followed by the evening awards dinner at Minnesota Valley Country Club, 6300 Auto Club Road.

Tournament proceeds help Bloomington students in need with nourishing school meals through the foundation’s Children’s Food for Thought program as well as classroom innovation grants and Student Success Stipends, said Pladson. Golf funds also pay for activity fees and academic supplies for economically disadvantaged students and help provide college scholarships.

Sponsorship information and player registration forms for the 2017 golf classic are available online at efbmn.org.