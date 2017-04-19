Bloomington church receives health award

A Bloomington church’s efforts to improve the health of the community earned the church and one of its members Bloomington’s Health and Wellness Award.

The award was presented to Lynn Lenort and the Health Cabinet of Christ the King Lutheran Church during the Bloomington City Council’s April 3 meeting. The Advisory Board of Health Award was presented to the church’s community health program and Lenort – who works as a community nurse for the church – in recognition of their initiatives to help the community stay healthy.

Under Lenort’s leadership, the church’s Health Cabinet established its community health initiative in 2014. In working to accomplish its initiative, Christ the King Lutheran Church serves community meals 5-6 p.m. Wednesday evenings during the school year at no charge, accepting donations to the program. The church also hosts Wednesday evening classes to teach how to eat healthy on a budget. As part of the program, participants receive a fix-and-freeze meal to take home.

The church also provides community garden plots for $10 per season. The plots are watered four times per week, and are pesticide and herbicide free. Volunteers donate produce from 12 of the garden plots to the Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People food shelf, and use the produce for the church’s community meals.

Other initiatives include yoga classes on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings, walking groups, an addiction recovery group, mental health first aid workshops, blood pressure screenings, flu shot clinics and CPR training.

“This is my passion. It is grassroots community involvement to make the community a place where people can be healthy, where the community is a place with healthy food and it’s easy to go walking and be active,” Lenort said.

The church received funding to hire a faith community nurse and form its Health Cabinet, and church leaders offered the job to Lenort, who is both a church member and a nurse.

Information about the church’s programs and services is available online at facebook.com/ctkhealth.