Homeowner hears footsteps in attic, burglar nabbed: Richfield Police reports, April 5-11

For April 5-11, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

April 5 – After responding to the 7700 block of Vincent Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a possible intoxicated driver, police arrested the driver for third-degree DWI.

A burglary was reported on the 2400 block of West 66th Street around 2:15 p.m. The reported loss was $20.

A man punched another man in the face and left the scene on the 7700 block of Fourth Avenue, according to a report of an assault made around 3:45 p.m.

An adult male threatened to punch a female in the face before leaving the scene at The Hub shopping center, it was reported around 4:15 p.m.

April 6 – Police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI at Portland Avenue and East 67th Street, it was reported around 2:45 a.m.

Responding to the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue on a report of a disturbance around 4:45 p.m., police determined an assault had taken place.

Police arrested a driver for DWI after stopping the vehicle for driving violations on the 0 block of West 66th Street around 8:30 p.m.

Responding to a disturbance on the 7400 block of Park Avenue around 11:45 p.m., police cited a man for fifth-degree assault.

April 7 – Three people were seen physically fighting outside a vehicle at Portland Avenue and East 71st Street, it was reported around 10:45 a.m. Police cited two males for disorderly conduct.

A juvenile male punched a 3-year-old in the face at Burger King, it was reported around 11:45 a.m.

A victim on the 300 block of Apple Lane was scammed out of $906 when trying to buy a puppy online, it was reported around 1 p.m.

A theft in an amount more than $1,000 was reported at hub Hobby around 4:45 p.m.

A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue around 6 p.m.

A victim on the 1300 block of West 68th Street was scammed out of $1,800 on Craigslist, it was reported around 6 p.m.

A 6-year-old was struck by a parent at Rainbow Foods, it was reported around 6 p.m.

A theft in the amount of about $560 was reported at Rainbow Foods around 6:45 p.m. An adult male was arrested.

A theft in the amount of $350 to $400 was reported at Pizza Luce around 9 p.m.

A vehicle’s back window was found damaged on the 700 block of East 78th Street, it was reported around 11 p.m.

April 8 – After stopping a vehicle for driving violations near eastbound Interstate 494 and Lyndale Avenue around 2:30 a.m., police arrested the driver for third-degree DWI.

Police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI at Nicollet Avenue and East 74th Street around 2:45 a.m.

Police arrested a male around 3:45 p.m. for shoplifting about $810 worth of merchandise from Menards.

Someone gained access to a safe on the 7200 block of 16th Avenue and stole jewelry valued at nearly $9,000, it was reported around 5:45 p.m.

After stopping a vehicle around 8 p.m. for various traffic offenses near Highway 62 and Penn Avenue, police arrested an intoxicated driver.

April 9 – Police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI near eastbound Highway 62 and southbound Interstate 35W around 2:30 a.m.

A burglary was reported on the 7600 block of Elliot Avenue around 4 p.m.

A package was taken from a residence on the 7100 block of Clinton Avenue, it was reported around 5 p.m.

A victim on the 800 block of West 78th Street reported around 5:15 p.m. that three suspects entered an unlocked vehicle, stole two bags and fled. The total loss was $4,400.

A $700 iPad was stolen from a residence on the 6300 block of 15th Avenue, it was reported around 6:15 p.m.

April 10 – Burglary: A homeowner on the 7600 block of Oakland Avenue called police around 9 p.m. after hearing footsteps in his attic upon returning to the residence. The suspect was arrested.

Several suspects were going through vehicles in the Best Buy parking lot, it was reported around 10:15 a.m. One victim reported a backpack was stolen.

A victim on the 1800 block of West 78th Street lost $8,000 in an IRS scam, it was reported around 11:30 a.m.

Someone fraudulently used a Visa card to purchase three airline tickets valued at more than $1,100, it was reported from the 6400 block of 12th Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

One party involved in a fight near I-35W and West 66th Street was found to have a metal pipe when police responded around 2:45 p.m. One man was transported to a hospital, while the other was arrested for second-degree assault.

April 11 – A victim of credit card fraud told police around 3:15 p.m. that his ex-fiancee made unauthorized charges to his credit card, totaling more than $12,142.