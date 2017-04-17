Darline F. Kruse (nee, Rue)

Born at home in Balaton, MN on Feb. 11, 1935. Homegoing on April 10, 2017 at the age of 82. Accepted Christ at a tent meeting in Southwestern Minnesota.

Survived by husband, Verland; children Vergene (Tom) Downs of Apple Valley, MN, Brad (Kim Faurot) of Oak Park Heights, MN, and Kathy of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Jacob and Rebecca Downs; brother, Lenoy Rue of Balaton, MN; nephew, Mark Rue of Folkston, GA; like a sister, Eva Regeon of Pipestone, MN; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service was 11:00AM on Friday (April 14) with visitation 1 hour prior at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 8443 2nd Ave. So in Bloomington. Private interment Skandia Cemetery in Balaton, MN. Memorials preferred to Skandia Cemetery Association in Balaton, MN 56115.

Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226

