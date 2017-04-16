Edina tennis team enters rebuilding cycle

Hornets rely on John Webb

After qualifying for state last spring, the Edina High boys tennis team is in a rebuilding cycle for 2017.

Michael O’Neil, the Hornets’ standout first-singles player, graduated last spring along with several other standouts, including veteran doubles players Aanik Lohani, Spencer Olson and Sid Ramesh and singles player Jordan Schenck.

That’s a big group to replace, and young talent will have to develop quickly. Junior John Webb is a strong, athletic singles player for the Edina High boys tennis team. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Edina’s veteran coach Gary Aasen commented on the loss of those players: “Those guys probably had more than 120 victories between them. I know Aanik had 30-plus wins.”

Aasen will rebuild around his top returning singles player, junior John Webb.

“John is the heir apparent at No. 1,” said Aasen. “He is a solid player – strong, athletic and quick. He could establish himself in the upper tier by the end of the year.”

The other singles player with varsity experience is Ryne Reger, a freshman.

Senior Noah Shane saw action at No. 1 and 2 doubles last season. Junior Harrison Tuttle played some third doubles.

“There will be a lot of new faces in the lineup,” said Aasen, who has just recently announced his varsity roster.

New to the varsity are seniors Sam Garton and Brandon Schenck, juniors Chen Chen, Anand Mittal, Preston Olson and Carl Weigel, sophomores Joe Joas and Noah LaTour, freshmen Ryan Schenck and Shrey Ramesh, eighth-grader Luke Westholder and seventh-grader Otto Schreiner.

The Hornets will play a non-conference match against the Benilde-St. Margaret’s Red Knights at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Aquila Park courts in St. Louis Park.

