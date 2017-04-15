Learn how to create a weather-resilient yard

Register now for a spring workshop on how to create a weather-resilient yard.

Unseasonably warm weather, long droughts and flooding rains are the new normal for spring and summer in Minnesota. Metro Blooms is hosting several workshops where you can learn how your yard can adapt to and even help mitigate threats posed by extreme weather.

Those who attend will get recommendations for their own properties and one-on-one assistance from Metro Blooms landscape designers, Blue Thumb Planting for Clean Water Partners, Hennepin County Master Gardeners and Master Water Stewards.

The Edina workshop is 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Public Works & Park Maintenance Facility, 7450 Metro Blvd. Other workshops are scheduled from now to June 10 at area cities. Most cost $15.

To register, visit metroblooms.org or call 651-699-2526. To register by mail, send the workshop location, your name, address, zip code, phone number and email address, along with a check payable to “Metro Blooms,” to Workshop Registration, P.O. Box 17099, Minneapolis, MN 55417.

Workshops fill up, so early registration is recommended.