Hovland to lead ‘Walk with the Mayor’ at Centennial Lakes Park

Jim Hovland will lead the monthly “Walk with the Mayor” event at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S.

Join the mayor to get a little exercise and discuss happenings in Edina. Participants should meet at the fountains in front of Hughes Pavilion.

“The mayor is looking forward to meeting residents and chatting about the events and developments happening in Edina,” said Executive Assistant Sulekha Mohamed, who helps plan the events.

The walks are usually held at 9 a.m. the third Saturday of each month.

For more information about the Walk with the Mayor events, contact Mohamed at 952-826-0403.