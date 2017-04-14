Edina’s Kompelien wins first big 2017 race

Hornet junior blazes a trail

It isn’t often that fans will see a state-meet-caliber race in the first meet of the outdoor season, but that happened April 6 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field, where the 800-meter race featured Emily Covert of Minneapolis Washburn against a trio of Edina’s best – Emily Kompelien, Tate Sweeney and Morgan Richter.

Sweeney was a slight favorite, based on her second-place finish in last year’s State Class AA Meet, but it was Kompelien who came out on top April 6, posting a time of 2:20.40. Sweeney took second place in 2:21.79 and Covert was third in 2:22.89. Edina junior Emily Kompelien wins the 800-meter run during a triangular with Forest Lake and Minneapolis Washburn April 6 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Kompelien, who helped Edina win the state Class AA cross country title last fall, trains year-round. In the winter, she takes time off from running to compete with the Edina Nordic skiing team.

She was pleased with the result of her first outdoor 800, but knows there’s still a lot of work to do prior to the big races in May and June.

“I am always excited to compete with Emily [Covert] because I know she’ll give me a run for my money,” said Kompelien. “She is very strong in the longer distances. Tate is a great runner and teammate.”

In addition to winning the 800 in the outdoor meet, Kompelien pulled away from Richter to win the 1,600 with a time of 5:03.66. Richter was second in 5:15.89 and Sweeney took third place in 5:18.95.

The 1,600 was a difficult race for all of the entrants because of a strong wind that day.

“It was hard to get the pace right,” said Kompelien, “and there were some uneven splits.”

In addition to dominating in the 800 and the 3,200, the Hornets took four of the top five places in the 3,200. Amanda Mosborg was the winner in 11:21.34.

Regan Duffy of Forest Lake placed second before Edina took places 3-4-5 with Anna Hage, Maria Rickman and Ellen Pflaster.

Despite Edina’s dominance in the middle-distance and distance events, Forest Lake won the triangular with 103 points. Edina scored 64 and Washburn finished with 19.

Other highlights for Edina included second-place finishes for Sara Park in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, a 3-4 finish from Jayne Parry and Claire Williams in the 400, a second place from Evelyn Adams in the 100-meter hurdles and a third place from Adams in the 300 hurdles.

Bailey Helgren of the Hornets dominated in the field events, winning the shot put and placing second in the discus.

Edina had two pole-vaulters in the top five with Ellie Reed taking fourth place and Emma LaFrenz finishing fifth. Gracia Seeley of the Hornets took second place in the high jump with a best of 4 feet, 8 inches.

Kompelien is optimistic for Edina’s season.

“Everyone on the team has really big goals,” she said. “We’re all looking to cut our times.”

