Public Notices – CITY OF RICHFIELD

PUBLIC NOTICE CONCERNING THE RICHFIELD-BLOOMINGTON WATERSHED MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION

The Richfield-Bloomington Watershed Management Organization (RBWMO) is a result of a joint powers agreement between the cities of Richfield and Bloomington. The organization was established to manage natural water drainage, retention, and stormwater management occurring in approximately a 7.5 square mile, contiguous area that comprises portions of eastern Bloomington and southeastern Richfield. A map of the area is shown below:

The intent of the organization is to address water drainage issues and stormwater management within the watershed that are inter-governmental, rather than local (specific to one community or the other), in scope. Goals of the organization include the following:

Protecting, preserving, and using natural surface and groundwater storage and retention systems;

Minimizing public capital expenditures needed to address flooding and water quality problems;

Identifying and planning for opportunities to effectively protect and improve surface and groundwater quality;

Establishing more uniform local policies and official controls for surface and groundwater management;

Preventing erosion of soil into surface water systems;

Protecting and enhancing fish and wildlife habitat and water recreational facilities; and

Securing the other benefits associated with the proper management of surface and groundwater within the Richfield-Bloomington Watershed.

The RBWMO meets at least once a year in the first 90 days of each year, at which time the Board elects officers and conducts necessary business. The annual meeting is open to the public.

Commissioners of the RBWMO Board are all members of the Richfield and Bloomington City Councils. Current members of the RBWMO Board are as follows:

Name Representing

Eldon Spencer Bloomington

Tim Busse Bloomington

Pat Elliott Richfield

Maria Regan Gonzalez Richfield

Jack Baloga Bloomington

Kim Vlaisavljevich Bloomington

Jon Oleson Bloomington

Michael Howard Richfield

Edwina Garcia Richfield

Dwayne Lowman Bloomington

Gene Winstead Bloomington

City Councilmember Richfield

Jeff Pearson, City Engineer for the City of Richfield, is the current (2017) Executive Director of the RBWMO. Bryan Gruidl, Senior Water Resources Manager for the City of Bloomington, is the Assistant Executive Director.

The RBWMO has no direct expenses. Each city budgets and expends funds in their respective storm drainage utilities to cover costs associated with watershed stormwater management.

The RBWMOs current Watershed Management Plan was approved by the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) in 2008. The plan discusses the physical environment, land use and development in the RBWMO area; discusses geologic and hydrologic features of the watershed district; sets forth a management plan for the district, including the water qualities that will be sought and opportunities for improvement; describes the objectives and policies of the RBWMO; and sets forth an implementation program consistent with the management plan. The RBWMO is currently working on updating its Watershed Management Plan as required by the Metropolitan Surface Water Management Act. More information can be found at www.rbwmo.org

Both cities serve as the Local Government Unit in their respective communities for enforcement of the regulations of the State Wetland Conservation Act.

Both cities have approved stormwater management plans and are owners of Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems regulated by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Permit coverage for each MS4 under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) is required including implementation of a Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program.

Richfield and Bloomington residents can obtain additional information about the RBWMO, view the Watershed Management Plan, and/or contact their RBWMO commissioner by visiting their website at www.rbwmo.org or by calling their city halls. Addresses and phone numbers for both locations are listed below:

Richfield City Hall

6700 Portland Avenue South

Richfield, MN 55423

612-861-9700

Bloomington City Hall

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

952-563-8700

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

Bloomington Sun Current

April 13, 2017

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/04/673906-1.pdf