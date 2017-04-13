Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

7921 Eden Prairie Road

Eden Prairie, MN 55347-1156

April 28, 2017 at 11:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Eden Prairie 08308: 7921 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347-1156. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on April 28, 2017 at 11:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1201- Graham, Jeffrey

1304- Kerber, Drew

2013- Johnson Iii, Cordee

4014- Thorson, Nicole

5109- Senst, David

5252- Witt, Kevin

5254- Webb, Chauntel

Published in the

Eden Prairie Sun Current

April 13, 20, 2017

674229