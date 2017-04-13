Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

4425 West 77th St., Edina, MN 55435-5113

April 28, 2017 at 10:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Edina 08309: 4425 West 77th St., Edina, MN 55435-5113. Notice is here-by given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on April 28, 2017 at 10:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1226- Lief, Edward

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

April 13, 20, 2017

674216