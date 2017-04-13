Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER HOST APPROVAL ON A PROPOSAL FOR THE ISSUANCE OF A NON-PROFIT FACILITY REVENUE NOTE

BY THE CITY OF LILYDALE, MINNESOTA

(VEAP, INC. PROJECT)

SERIES 2017A

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That the City Council of the City of Bloomington, Minnesota (the City) will meet in the Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, at or after 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2017, to consider granting host approval to the proposal of VEAP, Inc., a Minnesota nonprofit corporation and an organization described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Borrower), that the City of Lilydale, Minnesota (the Issuer), assist in financing a project hereinafter described pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.152 through 469.1655, as amended, by the issuance of a revenue note, in one or more series (the Note).

The Project to be financed by the Note consists of the refinancing of taxable indebtedness originally incurred to finance the construction and equipping of an approximately 50,566 square foot building, landscaped areas, a paved driveway, and surface parking areas, primarily used for the Borrowers non-profit business activities, located at 9600 Aldrich Avenue South in the City (the Facility). The Borrower will continue to use the Facility to further its mission statement to improve the lives of people in the community and assist neighbors in need, through the provision of food and social services, transportation, and services for children and youth.

A portion of the proceeds of the Note will also pay for a portion of the costs of issuance of the Note. The Project will continue to be owned and operated by the Borrower. The maximum aggregate face amount of the Note to be issued to finance the Project is $4,400,000.

The Note will be payable solely from sums to be paid by the Borrower to the Issuer pursuant to a revenue agreement. The Note, if and when issued, will not constitute a charge, lien or encumbrance upon any property of the City or the Issuer (other than the sums to be paid under the revenue agreement), and such obligation will not be a charge against the general credit or taxing powers of the City or the Issuer.

A draft copy of the proposed application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for approval of the Project, together with all attachments and exhibits thereto, is available for public inspection, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Office of the Chief Financial Officer of the City, Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota 55431.

At the time and place fixed for the public hearing, the City Council of the City will give all persons who appear at the hearing an opportunity to express their views with respect to the proposal. Written comments will be considered if submitted to the Chief Financial Officer at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota 55431, on or before the date of the public hearing.

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

April 13, 2017

674687