Edina police report for the week of March 27 to April 2

For March 27 to April 2, the Edina Police Department answered the following calls:

March 27 – Damage to property was reported on the 2200 block of Southdale Center.

A theft by an unknown person of $50 in currency was reported on the 7500 block of France Avenue.

March 28 – A 19-year-old Chicago man was arrested for possession of marijuana, fleeing police, prescription forgery and giving a false name to police after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.

A 28-year-old Hazel Crest, Illinois, man was arrested for possession of marijuana, fleeing police, prescription forgery and giving a false name to police after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.

A 26-year-old Chicago man was arrested for possession of marijuana, fleeing police, prescription forgery and giving a false name to police after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.

A theft by an unknown person of women’s clothing valued at $1,102 was reported at the Victoria’s Secret on the 2500 block of Southdale Center.

A theft by an unknown person of miscellaneous items valued at $304 was reported on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.

Damage to property was reported at Cub Foods on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

A theft by an unknown person was reported on the 6400 bock of Harold Woods Lane.

A 33-year-old Edina woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving after revocation after a traffic stop on the 4200 block of France Avenue South.

March 29 – A theft by an unknown person of a line laser valued at $450 was reported on the 4400 block of 77th Street.

A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for second-degree DWI and driving after revocation after a traffic stop on the 7000 block of Normandale Road.

A 66-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after a report of a suspicious person on the 5100 block of France Avenue.

A theft by an unknown person of a cellphone valued at $50 was reported on the 1500 block of Southdale Center.

March 30 – A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for giving a false name to police, third-degree DWI and driving after revocation after a traffic stop on the 5600 block of Highway 100.

A 37-year-old

Minneapolis man was arrested for obstructing the legal process and the theft of men’s clothing valued at $250 after shoplifting at Macy’s on the 100 block of Southdale Center.

A 20-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 7400 block of Tracy Avenue.

March 31 – A 27-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 7200 block of Highway 100.

A 19-year-old Richfield man was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 6500 block of Highway 169.

A 26-year-old Romeoville, Illinois, man was arrested for possession of marijuana at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.

A 20-year-old Shakopee man and an 18-year-old Shakopee woman were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 4200 block of France Avenue.

A 46-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving after suspension after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 50th Street.

April 1 – A 36-year-old Des Moines man was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on the 7600 block of Highway 100.

Three Des Moines men, ages 24, 25 and 30, were arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on the 7600 block of Highway 100.

A 21-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at Highway 212 and Shady Oak Road.

A 24-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 7400 block of Highway 100.

A 27-year-old Mound woman was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.

April 2 – A 31-year-old St. Louis Park woman was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 66th Street.

A 23-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 70th Street.

A 34-year-old Edina man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 7200 block of York Avenue.

A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 4400 block of Vandervork Avenue.

A 54-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and France Avenue.