Baseball legend leaves legacy of success

Edina’s Donohue passes away at the age of 84

Edina’s baseball program celebrated its golden year in 1983 with a state high school championship, a state American Legion championship and finally, a Legion World Series title.

The architect of those achievements was Jim Donohue, who coached those players on youth all-star teams before handing the reins to Legion coach Bruce Barron. An Edina baseball cap and a Minnesota Twins jacket were the usual attire for Jim Donohue, who passed away last week at the age of 84. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Donohue, who served the Edina Baseball Association in a variety of roles over 41 years, passed away last week at the age of 84. He lived the final six months of his life in hospice, but never lost his will to live or be with his family, which includes his wife Judy and his children Jim, Patrick, Katie and Jean.

Donohue’s death was a sad day for many of his friends in the baseball community.

“Jim came back season after season,” said Tenth District American Legion Baseball director Gene Berg of St. Louis Park. “He was the backbone of the youth baseball program in Edina. You would see him at American Legion games all the time, whether or not Edina was playing. Jim was such a sports fanatic, especially for the Edina teams and the Minnesota Twins. He loved the Twins on good times and bad times.”

“Did anyone love the game more than Big Jim?” asked State American Legion Baseball Director Mike Perry. “He absolutely loved to banter back and forth on various theories of the game, and he enjoyed lively discussions on who were the greatest players in the history of baseball.”

Perry cited Donohue’s service to Legion baseball, which earned the Edina man election to the Minnesota Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.

“Jim was the South Hennepin League Baseball Director for many years,” said Perry. “And in the Edina program, he was the umpire coordinator and the general manager of the American Legion team.”

Jim Peck, the longtime coach and general manager of the Excelsior American Legion Baseball team admired Donohue’s sense of fair play as the South Hennepin League Director.

“Jim loved the green [Edina],” Peck said. “But he wanted to see everybody on a level playing field. He was a great baseball man, who will be sorely missed. I hope Edina will recognize him for all he has done for kids.”

In addition to working with Donohue over the years, Peck had a chance to develop a close friendship with Donohue.

“It was a sad loss,” said Peck. “I had tears in my eyes. Jim was a good person, who was so dedicated to his family and so proud of all his kids and grandkids.”

Friends of the Donohue family enjoyed receiving an annual holiday card from Jim and Judy. Their pride in the family was a theme, and Judy was thoughtful in mentioning all the achievements of the Donohue grandchildren.

As Edina baseball moves forward in the 21st century, it will do so without its No. 1 booster. Jim Donohue probably watched more games at Braemar Park than anyone in history. He may not be there watching in his usual place by the backstop, but his presence will always be felt – and appreciated.

