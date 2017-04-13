Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 271

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

BID #974-17

Independent School District No. 271, Bloomington, Minnesota will receive sealed bids in duplicate for 2017 Reroofing at Valley View Middle School until 2:00 p.m., May 4, 2017 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders are invited to attend. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened.

Bids shall be upon form provided in the Bidding Documents. Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and marked 2017 Reroofing at Valley View Middle School, with the name and address of the bidder, and the date and hour of the opening. Bids shall be delivered to:

Jennifer Hazel

Bloomington Public Schools

Educational Services Center

1350 West 106th Street

Bloomington, MN 55431

The complete form shall be without alterations, additions, or erasures. All bids shall be on a lump sum basis. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in bids.

Direct communications regarding this Project to Kelan Werkmeister, Inspec, telephone 763-546-3434; [email protected]

Bidding Documents are available for a fee via digital download at www.inspec.com. Contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Paper copies of Bidding Documents can be ordered by contacting Northstar Imaging Services, Inc., 651-686-0477, for a non-refundable fee plus shipping and handling.

Copies of the Bidding Documents will be on file and available for inspection at Inspec, 5801 Duluth Street, Golden Valley, Minnesota 55422.

Each bidder shall accompany the Bid Form with bid security and a signed Responsible Contractor Affidavit as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

Bid result information may be viewed at www.inspec.com

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 p.m., April 26, 2017 at Valley View Middle School, 8900 Portland Avenue South, Bloomington, Minnesota. Sign in with the receptionist and meet in the cafeteria.

Independent School District No. 271

Bloomington,

Hennepin County, Minnesota

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

April 13, 20, 2017

673991