Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Legal Notice

Attention: Food Service Management Companies

Partnership Academy is requesting proposals for school food service management services. The Food Service Management Company would provide management services according to requirements of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Department of Education.

To obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals, contact: Dianna Chang

Food Service Management Companies may submit proposals to:

Partnership Academy,

Attn: Dianna Chang,

305 E 77th Street,

Richfield, MN 55423

Partnership Academy reserves the right to reject any proposal for a sound, documented reason or to reject all proposals if there is an insufficient number of proposals.

There will be no pre-proposal meetings.

All questions need to be emailed to Dianna Chang at [email protected] by April 20th, 2017. Responses to all questions will be via email by April 24th, 2017.

All proposals must be submitted no later than 3:00 pm on April 28th, 2017. All proposals should be delivered in a sealed envelope and addressed to Partnership Academy, Attn: Dianna Chang, 305 E 77th Street, Richfield, MN 55423 and be clearly marked: Food Service Management Proposal.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

April 13, 2017

674621