Jags return several key tennis players from conference runner-up 2016

Boys tennis finished 16-4 and returns three singles and 5-of-6 doubles players

Jefferson boys tennis has three singles starters back in addition to five of the top six doubles players which means experience should favor the Jaguars this spring after posting a 16-4 record in 2016.

The Jaguars narrowly lost out on the Metro Conference title to Benilde-St. Margaret’s and ended the team section run against the Red Knights.

Returning singles players include juniors Erik Beckers (No. 1) and Joe Punnoose (No. 2) and senior Ian Klein (No. 4).

Senior Peter Gathje is a newcomer to the team and McNutt believes he will find a home in the lineup at No. 3 doubles as five-of-six doubles players are back.

