Four candidates file for Richfield’s Ward 1 special election

The filing period for the upcoming Richfield City Council special election has closed, with four candidates coming forward.

Gordon Hanson, Brandt Krueger, Simon Trautmann and Zack Olson filed to run for the vacant Ward 1 seat, after Pat Elliott left the post to take over as Richfield mayor last month.

Candidate filing closed April 7. Westside voters will head to the polls Tuesday, May 23. The winner will finish Elliott’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2018.

Hanson, who works in marketing, touts his status as a longtime Richfield resident heavily involved in the community. That includes time on the Richfield Planning Commission, coaching youth sports and organizing the Penn Fest open streets event, according to his campaign website. Among the candidate’s priorities is the revitalization of Penn Avenue, Hanson’s website states.

Kreuger, a technology consultant, has served on the Richfield School District’s Fiscal Planning Advisory Committee and the district’s Technology Advisory Committee, his campaign website notes. Krueger’s priorities include improving transparency in city government and communication between the city and the public. Richfield also needs to better communicate positive messages about the city to potential residents, his website states.

Trautmann, a business attorney. He is notable, however, for his role in an effort to establish a working municipal relationship between Richfield and Shouyang County in China, drawing from his experience living and working in the country.

Olson serves on the Richfield School District Technology Advisory Committee, according to his LinkedIn account.

Look for more candidate details in a Voters Guide appearing in the Richfield Sun Current before the election.

