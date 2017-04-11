Under-construction Audi dealership burglarized: Richfield Police reports, March 29 through April 4

For March 29 through April 4, Richfield Police answered the following calls:

March 29 – An unknown party entered a break room at Lakewinds Natural Foods and stole a wallet, according to a report made around 10 a.m.

Fraud in the amount of $650 was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Ace Cash Express, located at 6225 Nicollet Ave.

A male fled police after a vehicle was stopped on the 1300 block of East 78th Street around 2:30 p.m. The suspect was cited for fleeing police, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction.

Police took a report of an assault on the 7100 block of 14th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. The report was made in the police department lobby.

A woman paid for an item at Noodles & Company with a fake $50 bill and received $47.97 back in change, according to a report made around 9:45 p.m.

March 30 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Bloomington Avenue around 6 a.m.

Car dealership burglary — The under-construction Audi dealership at 1401 E. 77th St. was burglarized, sustaining $15,800 in damage, it was reported around 6:45 a.m.

A victim on the 2700 block of West 66th Street stated around noon that someone broke two windows to his residence with a BB gun.

Police located marijuana and a handgun after stopping a suspicious vehicle containing five occupants on the 6800 block of 17th Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

When police responded to a disturbance on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue around 4 p.m., the reporting party said she had gotten into an altercation with her boyfriend, who had since left the scene.

Found property was determined to be property from a burglary in which prescription medication was stolen, police learned after responding to the 6600 block of 14th Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

March 31 – A victim on the 7500 block of Stevens Avenue reported items missing from a garage, including a $2,500 mountain bike.

Tires to a vehicle were found slashed on the 7300 block of 14th Avenue, it was reported around 4:15 p.m.

A male stole three bottles of vodka from the Cedar Avenue city-owned liquor store as he ran out of the establishment, it was reported around 8:15 p.m. The loss was estimated at $96.

April 1 – A toolbox containing about $1,500 worth of tools was stolen from the back of a vehicle parked at Menards, it was reported around 9:45 a.m.

A male was arrested around 3:45 p.m. for urinating on the Honoring All Veterans Memorial in Veterans Park. The suspect was also arrested on a warrant and was cited for disorderly conduct.

Police arrested a man for domestic assault on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue around midnight.

April 2 – A driver who was stopped for speeding near 66th Street and Highway 77 around 2:15 p.m. had a warrant and was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. The driver was arrested.

A male party interfered with a 911 call, police determined after responding to the 7200 block of Cedar Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The male fled before police arrived.

A possible vehicle break-in was reported on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

A male found sleeping in the lobby of the Richfield Tower apartment complex, located on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue, was found to have multiple warrants and was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana when police responded around 10:30 a.m.

Someone stole two drills from Menards, for a loss of $1,458, it was reported around 11:30 a.m.

A victim on the 700 block of East 78th Street reported around 3:30 p.m. that someone gained access to her apartment and stole $30 in change.

A wallet containing $260 to $275 in cash was stolen from the back room of the Dollar Tree in the Hub shopping center, it was reported around 5:15 p.m.

A window to a vehicle on the 300 block of West 77th Street was broken and numerous tools and supplies were stolen, it was reported around 5:45 p.m.

Police responded to a report of a violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order on the 1300 block of East 78th Street around 7:30 p.m.

A man was arrested for domestic assault on the 7700 block of Fourth Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

A storage locker on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue was broken into, it was reported around 9:15 p.m. Numerous items were taken.

Police responded to a report of a first-degree robbery on the 6300 block of Dupont Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

April 3 – A vehicle backed into a gate on the 6200 block of Portland Avenue, it was reported around 8:45 p.m. The damage was $1,000 to $1,500.

Around 11 a.m., a victim on the 7100 block of 17th Avenue reported being scammed when signing up for a secret shopper job and receiving several fraudulent cashier’s checks.

A female on the 6600 block of 13th Avenue reported around 2:15 p.m. that her soon-to-be ex-husband threatened to kill her and himself.

A bike was stolen in a burglary on the 6300 block of Dupont Avenue, it was reported around 4:45 p.m.

One male was transported to a hospital after police responded to a domestic assault report on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Police arrested a female party.

April 4 – Someone stole a $249 item from Menards and fled the store, it was reported around 11 a.m.

A $20 pocket knife and possibly a checkbook were stolen from a vehicle on the 6300 block of Pillsbury Avenue, it was reported around 1:45 p.m.

A male suspect entered a garage on the 7600 block of Elliott Avenue and stole an iPad valued at $600, it was reported around 5:30 p.m.

A phone was stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Harriet Avenue around 9:15 p.m. The phone was later found and returned to the owner.

