Richfield starts 2017 with walk-off win

The Richfield baseball team has entered the 2017 campaign with new energy and with some new ways to approach the game. Richfield’s Cole Christian swings through a base hit during the Spartans’ 4-2 loss to Hibbing April 8. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

With 15 seniors on the roster and numerous pitchers available to the coaching staff, Richfield head baseball coach Chris Peterson has decided to give each of his pitchers at least one inning per game, with the ability to give them more innings if they perform well on the mound.

“We’re going with this new pitching formula where we give a guy one inning at a time in a max effort situation,” Peterson said. “They’re still developing into that, but there are certainly more rewards for pitching efficient, like being able to throw more innings.

“We are trying to not essentially pitch to contact, but to be aggressive. If they hit it, it’s OK.”

In years past Richfield had the ability to turn to aces Bailey Olson or Tommy Fallon to give it as many innings as possible. Without a bona fide ace on the staff, Peterson believes this is the best approach.

“We have a lot of pitchers, we don’t have anyone who was as good as Tommy Fallon was for us over a three-year span,” Peterson said. “I’m not saying Tommy was great and these guys are bad, but we have a lot of different guys, and our thought process is max effort and knowing this is your only chance versus I have to save something.

“We have a tendency where we pitch to the edges and try to be too fine, so now this is their one inning and they should go for it. If they’re not doing it, then there’s somebody else coming in next inning who could now come in this inning.”

So far, so good for Richfield through its first two games, as the Spartans are 1-1 after picking up a 6-5 extra innings win over Legacy Christian in the opener April 4 before falling 4-2 to Hibbing April 8.

Richfield did not begin its game against Legacy Christian well April 4, as it trailed 3-0 after the first three innings. Richfield came back to tie the game in the fifth, but two runs in the top of the sixth sent the game into the bottom of the seventh, where Richfield needed a rally to send the game to extra innings.

Richfield was able to tie the game in the seventh, and senior captain Matt McGlinn threw three one-hit innings as Richfield won the game on a walk-off hit by center fielder Cole Christian in the ninth inning. Nathan Daggett delivers a pitch during one of his two perfect innings during the Spartans’ eventual 4-2 loss to Hibbing April 8. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

“That one felt amazing just to get the first one out,” Christian said. “I wanted to get the team pumped and start the season out right for us.”

Christian struggled some with the bat during the 2016 high school season, but he found his swing during the summer American Legion season.

“I’m feeling a lot more comfortable than I was last year,” Christian said. “I think I’m seeing the ball better, I put in a lot of preparation over the summer.

“I feel this is our season.”

Richfield got off to another slow start against Hibbing April 8, as three runs in the first inning put the Spartans behind quickly.

In years past, Richfield may have let that big first inning turn into a rough game, but the Spartans were able to bounce back and hold Hibbing scoreless until it added one run in the sixth inning.

“Well, it’s early, it’s just one game, but we’re a year older,” Peterson said. “Fifteen seniors is more than we have had in a long time, so that’s a big part of it.

“The guys had some success over the summertime, so there is a feeling of confidence and they should.”

Nathan Daggett threw two perfect innings in relief of starter Jake Hartke, while Dylan Jagdeo and Phil Pollis threw shutout innings in the fourth and fifth innings for the Spartans before McGlinn entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning. McGlinn bounced back from a 3-1 count to end the inning with a strikeout, before working around trouble in the seventh by ending the inning with a strikeout, as well.

Chase Androff drove in Richfield’s first run of the game with a sharp single to left field to drive in Christian in the fourth inning. Richfield scored its final run of the game on a double play grounder in the seventh inning.

“It was a good game,” Peterson said. “It was 4-2, we didn’t get many base runners and their kid did a good job pitching, but that’s baseball.

“Nathan Daggett did a great job of coming in and closing the door for two innings. A big part of it is that next guy, or having the guy on the mound reset yourself and to instead of throwing gas on the fire, figure out a way to get guys out, and he did a great job of that today.”

Despite the loss, Richfield has found that it is more confident in its abilities this season.

“I think we just know our bats will come alive eventually,” Christian said. “Last year we just got down and we thought the game was over, but we now know our time will come.”

Richfield will take the field next to play Chaska at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Chaska’s Athletic Park.

