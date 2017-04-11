Easter events to be held at Southtown

The Easter bunny and a petting zoo are making their return to Southtown Shopping Center in Bloomington this week.

The Easter bunny will appear 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the shopping center, 7801 Penn Ave. Parents are welcome to bring a camera for pictures with the Easter bunny, and entertainment will include facepainting, balloon animals and music from Kidsdance.

The petting zoo is in the parking lot between Kohl’s and Herberger’s, and will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 12-15. There will be many species of animals on display, and pony rides will be available for $5.

Info: tr.im/stevents