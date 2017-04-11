BIG is up for Hockeyville USA 2017 award

Vote early, vote often to help

Hockeyville USA 2017 might be the next moniker to call Bloomington Community Ice Gardens or affectionately known as BIG.

The Kraft Hockeyville USA contest is looking to reward one local ice rink with up to $150,000 in improvements and will host a 2017/18 NHL preseason game as a reward for having the most votes cast through three rounds of online-only voting. Bloomington Ice Garden has been the home for all things ice in Bloomington since 1970. (File photo)

Bloomington Ice Gardens was named one of 10 finalists with first round voting open April 11-13. The field shrinks to the top four rinks for the second round of voting on April 18-19 and the final round of voting on April 24-25.

There are three methods to cast votes starting at krafthockeyville.com, vote through Twitter or through text messaging the applicable finalists submission’s keyword (found on the contest website) to 35350. Using #ThinkBIG or #WhyNotBIG on social media will also help get the word out to support Bloomington Ice Garden.

“We’re taking it one step at a time,” Lenny Klevan Schmitz with Bloomington Ice Gardens said on Monday afternoon when asked about the possibility of the national recognition. “It’s been interesting and fun so far and we’ve had a group of people working with the City (of Bloomington) to find improvements needed to be made at the rink so this money would be a great step to bring to the table, instead of taxpayer money,” he said.

The much used and well-known local ice arena first opened in March, 1970. The 1980 United States Miracle on Ice team, coached by Herb Brooks practiced at BIG and has been the home of Bloomington Kennedy and Jefferson high school boys and girls hockey over more than four decades with seven state high school championship banners hanging in the rafters. A number of players learned the game and how to skate at BIG which is also home to the Figure Skating Club of Bloomington.

