Kennedy track opens under the lights

Knights Under the Lights event shows depth of Eagles

Kennedy boys and girls track opened the season at the Knights Under the Lights meet at Irondale in New Brighton April 7. Bloomington Kennedy’s Honour Finley secures the 400-meter dash crown at the Knights Under the Lights Invitational Friday, April 7, at Irondale High School. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Eagles senior standout sprinter Honour Finley won both of her individual running events, the 400-meter (56.83) and 200-meter (25.71) dashes with teammate Maria Wenner fifth in the 400 in 1:05.02 and Sonama Lajeusse-Wood 24th in 29.88. Finley was 13th in the long jump going 13-6 3/4.

Coming into the season, girls head coach Pete Svien said Finley aims to repeat as Class AA state champion in the 400 dash and add a 200 dash title this season.

“We’re working on getting out of the blocks faster and when that’s done she hopes to be in the 23s (seconds),” Svien said, with another goal to break the 200 state record set last June by Chanhassen’s Jedah Caldwell in 23.91 seconds.

Finley was second in 24.23 seconds as Caldwell also won the 100 dash title in 11.95 seconds and is a freshman at the University of Kansas this spring. Finley will join her with the Jayhawks next season.

Finley and Wenner are two captains this spring.

Bloomington Kennedy’s Emily Smeltzer runs the first leg of the 4×100-meter relay at the Knights Under the Lights Invitational Friday, April 7, at Irondale High School. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Kennedy girls’ 4×100 relay was runner-up in 52.14 with Wenner running the third leg while three hurdlers finished among the top 12 spots, led by Emily Smeltzer’s fifth place finish in 18.22, Sophie Larson-Fine tied Richfield’s Tyannah Huttner for ninth place in 18.68 and Rachel Chhang was 12th in 18.84.

Smeltzer led off the 4×100 relay that has a strong chance to qualify for the state meet. Smeltzer was also eighth in the triple jump going 30-1 3/4 and Wenner was 18th in the event going 28-11 3/4.

The Eagles girls’ distance medley team (Ann Hiltner, Kiera Cox, Ingrid Anderson and Greta Koehler) was fourth in 14:21.21. Koehler was fourth in the 3,200 run in 12:50.83 in what is her first year running track.

“These races are all learning experiences that will help her as the season progresses,” Svien said. “Greta is very talented and a hard worker so she has a bright future ahead.”

Vatavia Kincaide was eighth in the shot put going 31-5 and 23rd in the discus throw going 67-9. Amber Palacios was the top discus thrower for the Eagles reaching 81-5 to place 10th.

Svien noted this group of girls on the Kennedy track team is the most he has seen in terms of numbers of students coming out. “(They) are getting stronger each week,” he said. “I think this will help us place higher in the conference this year.” Kennedy’s Sophie Larson-Fine flashes through the 100-meter hurdles at the Knights Under the Lights Invitational Friday, April 7, at Irondale High School. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Boys highlights

The Kennedy boys relays came away with big wins including the 4×800, 4×100 (45.35) and 4×400 teams.

Sprinter Hezekiah Jackson was seventh in the 100 dash in 11.78 with Deandre Lovelace 13th in 12.12 and Alex Chapman 16th in 12.19. In the 800 run, Ben Griesel led the Eagles with a seventh place finish in 2:10.24 followed by Bailey Bauer in 10th place in 2:14.82 and Caleb Bjerkeset in 15th place in 2:20.48.

Senior Percy Willingham was fourth in the 200 dash in 23.83 with Champman 14th, Jackson 17th and Lovelace 18th. Kennedy’s Percy Willingham runs the second leg of the 4×100-meter relay at the Knights Under the Lights Invitational Friday, April 7, at Irondale High School. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

In the triple jump, Arnauld Dedry cleared 36-11 1/4 to place seventh, Chapman was ninth at 36-8 3/4, Sanitago Ortiz was 11th at 36-6 and William Peterson was 13th at 35-6.

Lloyd Young led the distance crew with a seventh place finish in the 3,200 run in 10:45.55 and teammate Zubier Dagane 13th in 11:07.28.

