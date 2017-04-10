Girls lacrosse: State three-peat possible for Eagles

Nine starters are back for the reigning girls lacrosse champs

Eden Prairie girls lacrosse successfully defended its state title in June by winning its eighth state title in program history, in which co-head coach Judy Baxter has been a part of for the last 18 seasons, 17 with co-head coach Beth Patterson by her side. Eden Prairie senior captain Sammie Morton led the team with 79 points with 66 goals last season. (Sun Current staff photos by Jason Olson)

This year, Baxter and Patterson will be joined along the sideline by new assistant coaches Brooke Jones and Heather Honn.

Jones is a 2015 graduate of Northwestern while Honn graduated last year after a successful collegiate lacrosse career at Wooster.

The Eagles should be among the state favorites to complete the state-title hat trick with nine returning starters representing four additional sports (hockey, basketball, soccer and tennis). Last season the team went 18-1 with the only loss coming against Loyola Academy (Illinois state champions).

Among those contributors back is sophomore goalie Emilie Bloyer with senior captains Sammie Morton (attack) and Naomi Rogge (senior midfi eld). Seniors Hannah Brink (midfi eld) and Emily McLaughin (attack) are back with juniors Ellie Henry (defense) and Alyce Holtan (attack). A large sophomore class returns with Brooke Lewis (attack), Abby Johnson (attack), Carrie Jean Froemming (midfi eld), Kacie Riggs (midfi eld), Reese Hugdahl (defense) and Kate Pearson (defense).

The Eagles have the top three scorers back, led by Morton who collected 79 points on 66 goals and 13 assists. She averaged nearly four points per game and had 13 ground balls. Lewis added 68 points as a freshman with 54 goals and 14 assists and 14 ground balls. She had a hat trick in two of the three state games including three goals in the 11-9 championship game win over Blake.

Rogge, who will play hockey at Minnesota Duluth and was a fi nalist for the Ms. Hockey award, picked up 76 points on the lacrosse fi eld in 2016. She had 57 goals including a six-goal, two assist output to get past Stillwater 15-14 in the state semifinal game. She followed that with four-points in the championship game. Riggs scored 27 goals with eight assists while collecting a team-best 27 ground balls in 17 games.

Bloyer generated a razor-thin 0.65 goals against average with a .438 saves percentage making 203 saves over 17 games in goal. She made a season-high 15 saves in a Lake Conference win over Edina, 18-8 on May 17 and made 11 saves in the state quarterfi nal win over Cretin-Derham Hall. Eden Prairie kicks off the season at Lake Conference foe Wayzata, Tuesday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m.

The Eagles home opener at Aerie Stadium is set for Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. against Hopkins. Eden Prairie hosts Blake at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 25 on Alumni Day.

As two of the premier programs in the state with 14 combined state titles, Eden Prairie is 18-7-1 against Blake since, 2001, when the programs were sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League. Of those 26 meetings, 10 have come in the state championship with each team winning five times.

