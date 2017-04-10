Bloomington Lego League team to compete at world competition

Bloomington’s Anonobots team of Oak Grove elementary and middle school students received the second-place Champion’s Award at the Minnesota State FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Competition and are advancing to the world competition.

The Anonobots team of Riley Mathiasen, Cabot Mathiasen, Tuan Dinh, Aiden VanPeursem, Charles Kutscher, Clare Koll and Ronan Koll is coached by Shena Leonard-Mathiasen and John Mathiasen. The group is one of 61 teams to advance to this year’s state tournament from a field of 633 Minnesota league teams. The top two teams at the state tournament advance to the World Competition.

The competition consists of several challenges. Teams build and program autonomous Mindstorm EV3 robots out of Legos to complete as many of the challenges as possible in 2.5 minutes, with each team’s robot judged on performance and design.

Students are also given a research topic at the beginning of the season to develop and present a solution as part of the competition. The Anonobots team created a board game to educate players on the importance of pollinators and what they can do to help them.

“The students have developed such great teamwork skills,” said coach Leonard-Mathiasen. “They’ve gained engineering and programming knowledge that they’ll be able to keep building on.”