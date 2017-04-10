Adams finds his groove for Edina boys team

Hornet senior is all-around track standout

Edina’s Henry Adams was a busy man when the Hornets opened the outdoor track and field season against Minnetonka last week.

Adams keyed a 93-53 victory by winning the pole vault and the 110-meter high hurdles. He will compete in those events this year, and he will also be a force on relays and possibly in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

After his big day on the Kuhlman Field track Friday, Adams talked about goals for the 2017 season. Edina senior Henry Adams (left) knocks down one of the hurdles as he takes the lead in the 110-meter race April 7 at Kuhlman Field. Teammates running with him are Abdi Sahal and Grant Fuller (right). (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“The main goal we all have is winning the state team championship,” he began. “Personally, I want to go to state in the hurdles and in the pole vault. And I want to get the record in the 110s.”

Adams’ victory in the 110s keyed a 1-2-3 Edina sweep. Grant Fuller finished second in the race and Abdihafid Sahal placed third. All three of these Hornet hurdlers made the All-Lake Conference team last spring.

“I ran my third-best career time today,” said Adams. “But Grant had a PR [personal record] by three-tenths of a second. He is a force to be reckoned with.”

Adams grew up in a track family. His dad Jay was the best hurdler in the history of Edina track, at least until the current trio came along.

It was a windy day on Friday, and the hurdlers ran directly into a stiff breeze.

“When it’s windy like this I just try to stay low and keep driving,” said Adams, who was timed in 15.06 seconds. Fuller finished in 15:12 and Sahal had a time of 15:55.

“I am sure Abdi wasn’t happy about finishing third,” said Edina head coach Dave Boone. “They work together as a group, but all three are very competitive.”

In the 300 hurdles race on Friday, Edina again finished 1-2-3 with Fuller first, Sahal second and sophomore Theo Keller third.

While they were jumping their hurdles, Adams was winning the pole vault with a best of 13 feet, 7 inches. Fuller also had a big performance in a field event, winning the triple jump with a best of 41 feet, 4 inches. His teammate, David Arndt, took third place.

Adams said he and Fuller spent countless hours working out together during the winter.

“We did a lot of jogging,” Adams noted. “We went our for cross country last fall to stay in shape and we have also spent a lot of time in the weight room.”

Now it’s time for them to see how many records they can break this spring.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]