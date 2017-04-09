Richfield housing specialists appear on ‘Inside the Issues’

Richfield housing specialists Julie Urban and Kate Aitchison appear on this month’s edition of cable program “Inside the Issues.”

Aitchison and Urban offer Richfield residents services for remodeling, energy savings and new construction.

Sponsored by the League of Women Voters Richfield and moderated by Maureen Scaglia, “Inside the Issues” airs on cable channel 15 in Richfield, Edina, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 p.m. Saturdays. The show airs in Bloomington on cable channel 16 at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 a.m. and noon Thursdays, 5 p.m. Fridays, plus 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Visit lwvmn.org for more information and access to previous shows.