Minneapolis author to speak in Bloomington

A Minneapolis author will read selections from his recent book this week in Bloomington.

Author Peter Geye will read from “Wintering” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave.

Geye’s book about a father-and-son wilderness adventure in Northern Minnesota unveils family secrets from several decades ago. His book has been nominated for a Minnesota Book Award and is the second book of a trilogy.

Geye will be available to sign copies of his book prior to the presentation, and will answer questions during a discussion of his work.

Info: tr.im/geye