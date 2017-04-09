Logic tells EHS coach: Go for No. 1

Hornet trackmen are determined and talented

Dave Boone’s life is ruled more by logic than emotion.

Therefore, he figures his team needs to shoot for the state Class AA track and field title this spring.

Twice in the past five years, Boone has guided the Hornets to second-place finishes, and with most of his top scorers returning from last season, he knows this is the year he might finally be able to overtake Wayzata. Senior hurdler Abdihafid Sahal doubles as a sprint relay runner for the Edina High boys track and field squad. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“We’re not hiding it from anybody,” Boone said earlier this week. “We want that state title. I believe you have to say it in order to believe it. And yes, we’re pursuing it.”

Edina’s two strengths are distance events and hurdles going into the 2017 season.

Senior Patrick Roos leads the distance crew, coming off his victory in the State Cross Country Meet last fall.

Three senior hurdlers return after smashing most of the Edina school records last spring.

Abdihafid Sahal broke the Hornets’ 300-meter hurdles record four times last year, but alas, his teammate, Grant Fuller, finished the season with the school record after finishing ahead of Sahal at the state meet. Patrick Roos, a senior for the Edina High boys track and field team, is one of the state’s premier distance runners. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

The third Edina hurdler of note is Henry Adams, who ran the 110s and 300s last year.

“Henry has improved every year,” said Boone. “I think he has a lot of potential to compete in the decathlon in college. We might use him in the jumps, and he will help us in the sprints. Henry is a very versatile athlete.”

Boone looks for Abner Moseti to take a leadership role among Edina’s sprinters.

“Abner should make it to state in the 400,” Boone predicted. “He ran under 50 seconds as a sophomore last year.”

Moseti also has sprinter’s speed in the shorter events, the 100- and 200-meter dashes. In addition, he is long-jumping close to 19 feet early in the season.

“We have some gaps to fill,” said Boone, who has 129 athletes, grades 9-12.

The coach is pleased to see many multi-sport athletes on the Hornets’ roster.

“I am a big proponent of three-sport athletes,” said Boone. “Our football coach, Derrin Lamker, and our soccer coach, Dave Jenson, support that, too. The era of 12-month specialization may be going away.”

Edina will have its first outdoor meet of the season against Lake Conference rival Minnetonka at 4 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.

“Minnetonka is sneaky good with the Wilkinson brothers in the distance events, Thomas Kohn in the jumps and some speed in the sprints,” said Boone. “They have some top-end guys.

“I have always said the Lake Conference is the best track and field conference in the state, and maybe the best in the five-state area.”

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]