Hornet baseball team basks in Orlando

Edina returns with good vibes

It wasn’t exactly a vacation, but the Edina High baseball team saw plenty of sunshine on its spring trip to Orlando, Florida last week.

Coach Carter Freeman had the opportunity to watch his team play in three scrimmages, but the main emphasis of the trip was outdoor practice time. Edina’s senior left-hander Jimmy Connell enters his third season as a varsity pitcher. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Freeman put the boys through workouts along with his assistant coaches – Steve Black, Chase Hentges and Mike Theis.

“The weather was perfect in Orlando, and we were able to accomplish a lot,” said Freeman. “We worked on building the team culture.”

With 11 lettermen returning from last year’s section tournament team, Freeman already had a head start on that building process. Senior Brock Boltmann, an All-Lake Conference catcher, leads the returning cast along with junior shortstop Charlie Fischer, who starred in the section playoffs last year. The pitching staff will rally around senior lefties Jimmy Connell and Will Gudorf, senior right-hander Michael Voss and junior left-hander Will Eckland. Voss has signed with Concordia University in St. Paul for next season.

Seniors on the roster in addition to Boltmann and the three pitchers listed above are catcher Jake McCuskey, pitchers Jackson Slaney and Nate Klemann and outfielders Logan Krenik, Jackson Nelson, Jason Sarp and Mikey Weingartner.

Juniors on the varsity roster besides Fischer and Eckland are second basemen Nick Azar and Carter Theis, pitcher Ritchie Holetz, outfielder Chester Dixon and catcher Matthew Nunn.

This is one of the few times in the last 10 years that Edina has started a season without a freshman or a sophomore on the varsity.

“We have a lot of offense back from last year, when we averaged six runs a game,” said Freeman. “A lot of our guys had a good summer with the American Legion team. I have confidence in all of our guys. We’re only a couple of weeks in, but we’re playing well.”

The Lake Conference is loaded with talented teams, including defending state champion Wayzata and perennial powers Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The Hornets battled their way to the Section 2 finals last year before suffering back-to-back losses to Eden Prairie.

“We feel we can make a run at the conferences and section championships,” said Freeman.

The Hornets will open the season in a 6 p.m. non-conference game Monday, April 10, against St. Louis Park at Park’s Dakota Field.

Edina’s home opener is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Braemar Park with Delano as the non-conference opponent.

