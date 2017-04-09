Eden Prairie girls track aims for another top-two finish at sections

Eagles set to start season at Aerie Stadium, April 11

Eden Prairie track and field hosts the Lake Conference Relays on April 11 which also serves as the season-opener for the Eagles.

Track and field fans will have another opportunity to see some of the top talent in the state on April 29th with the 32nd annual Booster Invitational, sponsored by local businesses in the community.

The girls team, coached by Jummy Barlass has a number of solid contributors back from the team that finished second in Section 6AA and 13th at the Class state meet. Among those back this spring are senior captains Anna Boxum (sprints), Tyra Ericson (high jump), Anna Grote (distance) and Olivia Zarth (sprints).

Ericson earned all-state honors in 2016, finishing ninth at state in the high jump after qualifying for state with a third place finish at sections.

Barlass said Ericson decided to focus on off-season track workouts instead of playing soccer. And as a result, she’s minimized any injuries coming into the prep track season.

Look for junior Malakai Holloway (distance), sophomore Jacqi Puetz (sprints) and sophomore Laura Devine (hurdles, vault) to each have another strong spring.

Boxum, Puetz and senior Alaina Alwin placed seventh at sections in the 4×200 relay. Boxum finished seventh in the 200 free final at sections in 26.90. Alwin was 21st in the triple jump finals at sections clearing 31-1 3/4.

The Eagles had three finishers among the top 21 in the 100 dash prelims at sections. Puetz was 16th and Ellie Stoffel was 21st. Sydney Jones, a junior was ninth but transferred to Southwest Christian.

Zarth and Holloway return as part of the seventh-place 4×400 relay team at sections.

Devine was fifth in the pole vault at sections and will be a top hurdler this spring.

Grote and Holloway come into the track season after competing in the state cross country meet in November.

Holloway placed 23rd and Grote was 49th in the race at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Barlass said Holloway looks very strong after a very successful off-season running with Eagles Wings, her track club team.

“She’s ahead of last year which is great to see,” the Eden Prairie coach said.

Grote was 12th in the 3,200 run and 14th at the 1,600 run at sections in 2016.

Eden Prairie finished 13th at the state meet in June thanks in part to the guidance by since-graduated Ashley Ramacher and Lauren Stich. Ramacher successfully defended her high jump title and Stich was fifth in the pole vault.

Look for newcomers Rachel Boelke (distance), Grace Szymborski (sprints) and Kenzi Kluge (jumps) to help the Eagles pile up the team points.

Barlass and her staff hasn’t seen a lot from the freshmen yet but has been impressed with what they did with the middle school program and through off-season workouts to this point.

“Rachel’s a really tough kid and she’s a distance runner now but don’t be surprised to see her in the jumps or on the relays. We’re not really sure where she’ll be utilized the best right now,” Barlass said.

Kluge joins the track program after a standout gymnastics season. Barlass said the skill set needed to compete in gymnastics translates well to pole vault and hurdles where balance and body control is crucial. “She’s a really good gymnast and is picking up (vaulting and jumps) very quickly right now. Usually freshmen are timid with the technical skills but she’s three weeks in and is very good,” Barlass said.

On Szymborski, Barlass knows she has raw speed and has been competing along with the top sprinters in the program.

In late March, Eden Prairie ran an intersquad meet at the University of Minnesota Fieldhouse. Barlass came away with a few highlights including Alwin’s performance in the triple jump as a senior.

“She went 33 feet and that’s a great spot for the beginning of the year, especially as a senior without much experience so that was cool for us,” the head coach noted.

She also pointed to the emergence of senior Lindsay Eliasen in the shot put ring. “She threw 34-9 from no training, basically picking up the shot for the first time,” Barlass said about the mark that would’ve been fourth in the section last year.

Eliasen is a standout soccer goalie and forward on the basketball team. “She’s very powerful,” Barlass said about Eliasen who stands at 6-feet-2.

Eden Prairie added seven new assistant coaches including Natalie Wood and Eric Gahr working with the jumps, Patti Werning, Jayson Sandeen and Piper Bain in the sprints and David Platner and Devin Cory in the distance events.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason