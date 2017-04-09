Bloomington students compete at state science fair

Two Nativity of Mary Catholic School students competed in the recent North Central State Science & Engineering Fair in Minneapolis.

Seventh-graders Nuala Foley and Abby Machtig competed at the state fair, held March 25-27. They had been selected from among 2,500 entrants at a regional competition to participate at the state level.

Foley and Machtig were among the top 500 participants in the state and received medals of honor at the state competition, as well as an invitation to compete in a national competition.