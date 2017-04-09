Bloomington church to hold book discussion April 25

A Bloomington church will host a book discussion this month.

A discussion of “As Close to Us as Breathing” by Elizabeth Poliner is scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at The Church of St. Edward, 9401 Nesbitt Ave.

The book is set along a small stretch of the Woodmont, Connecticut, shoreline in 1948. Sisters Ada, Vivie and Bec assemble at their beloved family cottage, with children in tow and weekend-only husbands who arrive each Friday in time for the Sabbath meal. When a terrible accident occurs on the sisters’ watch, a summer of hope and self-discovery transforms into a lifetime of atonement and loss for members of the close-knit clan.

All adults are invited to join the facilitated discussion.

Info: 952-835-7101