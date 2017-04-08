Richfield City Council approves resolution supporting cities’ rights

The city of Richfield is joining other municipalities in opposition to bills at the Legislature that could curtail the autonomy of local governments.

During its March 28 meeting, the Richfield City Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting local decision-making authority.

“This is an important motion,” Councilmember Michael Howard said. “There’s over two dozen bills at the Legislature this year that seek to ask the state to go after and tell local municipalities how to govern, and really, it’s inappropriate.”

A staff report prepared for the council outlines some of that action playing out in St. Paul. Bills being considered would directly or indirectly hinder cities’ decision-making ability regarding a broad spectrum of issues, the report states.

Those areas include law enforcement authority, fee structures and cities’ ability to set local ordinances.

Additionally, Local Government Aid is under threat of being cut without regard for the formula used for the tax base sharing program, according to the staff report.

The limits the Legislature might impose could extend to local taxing authority as well, the report continues, by creating a reverse referendum process that would allow voters to trigger referendums as a way to challenge levy increases.

Mayor Pat Elliott specified two additional topics of concern during an interview with the Sun Current prior to the March 28 council meeting. One is a bill that would limit cities’ rights to set their own minimum wage.

The other applies to public rights-of-way. That legislation would revoke cities’ abilities to charge franchise fees for telecommunications equipment installed on the strips of public land that usually abut travel corridors.

The council’s resolution, which was based on a model resolution distributed by the League of Minnesota Cities, is about “ensuring that we have the authority to make decisions with our own community and make sure that we’re making the best decisions for the city of Richfield,” Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez said.

Howard went further in his criticism, issuing a sternly worded rebuke of the Legislature.

“Perhaps they should clean up their own room before they come mess with ours,” he said.

“There’s a budget to be balanced. Let’s fix our roads and pass a comprehensive transportation bill. Let’s pass a bonding bill and create jobs before you come and tell local governments how to govern.”

He characterized the legislative developments as an obstacle to Richfield’s plans during a time of transformation in the city.

“The reality is a city like Richfield, in the face of gridlock we’ve seen at the state and national level, is moving forward and making progress,” Howard said. “And the last thing we need is the state coming in and thwarting that.”

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.