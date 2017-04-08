Food science professor to speak at Normandale

An associate professor at the University of Minnesota Department of Food Science and Nutrition will speak about cheese and dairy product health attributes and innovations next week at Normandale Community College in Bloomington.

Tonya Schoenfuss will discuss “Cheese Diversity – How Cultural Conditions Affected Chemistry and Microbiology” 3-3:50 p.m. Monday, April 10, in room C2036 of the college, 9700 France Ave.

Schoenfuss teaches food quality, food product development and dairy product chemistry and technology courses. Her interest in this field stems from raising goats in 4-H. After receiving her Ph.D. in dairy science from Louisiana State University, Schoenfuss was a food product developer at General Mills for 11 years and worked on Yoplait yogurt, international dough and pasta products and fruit snacks.

She is an active cheese, ice cream and butter judge for regional and national organizations, and she coaches the collegiate dairy product judging team at the University of Minnesota.

