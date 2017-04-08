Fifth-year varsity golfers to lead Kennedy boys golf

Eagles look to build on sixth-place conference finish

Carter Johnson and Devin Dietz have been part of the Bloomington Kennedy golf team since eighth grade. Now seniors, the two bring a wealth of experience to the links along with classmate Cole Lindstromg who enters his third season in the program.

Johnson made the second-day cut at sections and has shaved four-five strokes from his scoring average each season.

Dietz also had a strong 2016 and Petterson noted that he’s looked even stronger in preseason practices and the same goes for Lindstrom.

They will be joined on the varsity team again with sophomore Jackson Fuller and freshman Corey Boerner.

“Both have been playing varsity matches since their seventh grade years and both are expected to be major contributors this season and in the future. They have both been dialed in this spring,” Petterson said.

A number of golfers will challenge for that sixth varsity spot including senior Alex Redding, juniors Samir Elouardighi and Russel Berstrom and sophomore Casey Kongla.

“I’m also really excited about a quartet of middle schoolers who have looked great in practice,” Petterson said about eighth graders Brady Vogt, Alec Chamberlain and Carter Lansdale and seventh grader Drew Vogt. “I’m excited for the season as we will have a lot of returning experience but I also feel we have a lot of young players ready to feel excited about our future.”

Kennedy opens the season at a Metro West Conference match at Minnesota Valley Country Club, April 10 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start against Bloomington Jefferson, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Chaska, Chanhassen, Richfield, Robbinsdale Cooper and St. Louis Park.

Jefferson

Jefferson’s lone state meet golfer from last season graduated, Luke Polland, opening up the opportunity for someone else to emerge to hold down the No. 1 spot this spring.

The team has experienced seniors back including Jonathan Phang and Noah Ganske with juniors Jack Breen and captain Sam Heath.

Coach Matthew Elsen begins his third season leading the team and noted the large group capable juniors that will challenge for varsity matches.

