Boys lacrosse: Experience is back for boys lacrosse

Eagles have top two scorers back in Leivermann and Olson

Experience is something Eden Prairie boys lacrosse found a lot of last season playing without the services of a number of injuries to key players like JD Spielman, Cole Froemming, Kyle Connelly and Jacob Rhee.

Combine that live-action time with the multi-sport athletes up and down the Eagles roster and 2017 should be another fun one for the program. Eden Prairie senior captain Jackson Zaugg gives the Eagles a dominant defensive presence to compliment a stout attack. Zaugg, a standout linebacker with the football team will play lacrosse at Michigan next season. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Now in his 10th season guiding the team, head coach Ryan Ward likes the number of players on the roster aren’t limited to one sport. That diverse mix of backgrounds includes standouts with the football team that reached the Prep Bowl and even a few key contributors from another top-tier program, the hockey team that made it to the state semifinal game.

Members of the football team include senior defenseman and Jackson Zaugg, senior midfielders Tommy Fuller and Connelly, sophomore defensemen Quentin Matsui and Michael Fabel. Hockey teammates back include senior captain attacks Nicky Leivermann and Connor Olson, senior midfielder Tommy Hartle, sophomore midfielders Spencer Rudrud, Sam Wilhite, junior attack Eric Friswold and Garrett Smith. Eden Prairie junior midfielder Eric Friswold is one of a handful of players that also excelled on the football field or hockey rink this season for the Eagles. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The opportunities on the field allowed the current seniors and sophomores to gain valuable playing experience in what is a rather short season which ended with the Eagles winning the state third place trophy after winning the 2015 state title.

Eden Prairie posted a 13-6 record and won the Section 6 title, beating Minnetonka 14-6 at Aerie Stadium. Captains for this season include seniors Zaugg and Leivermann, Olson and Jake Nelson.

With Connelly fully healthy, look for the Eagles to be ranked among the favorites in the state with the top two scores back, Leivermann who had 53 points (46 goals, seven assists) on 96 shots with eight ground balls in 14 games including 10 goals in three state tournament games. Olson added 48 points (33 goals, 15 assists) in 18 games. Eden Prairie senior midfielder and captain Jack Nelson looks to help the Eagles improve on a third-place finish form 2016. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

He took 73 shots and grabbed 11 ground balls. Zaugg is one of the state’s top defenseman and is headed to the University of Michigan to play lacrosse next season. He had four goals and four assists in 18 games.

He grabbed 23 ground balls and forced 14 turnovers. Nelson, a short stick midfielder had one assist in 18 games grabbing 12 ground balls. Senior goalie Matt Wasson posted a 7-2 record making 85 saves with a .625 saves percentage. The Eagles open the season at Aerie Stadium on April 14 against Lake Conference rival Edina at 7:30 p.m.

