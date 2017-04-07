Robot showcase to be held at The Works in Bloomington

The Works Museum of Bloomington will host its annual Robot Day this weekend.

A hands-on celebration of National Robotics Week is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at The Works, 9740 Grand Ave.

Among the activities and demonstrations planned are an opportunity for children to drive a law enforcement robot from BlackDog Robotics, a presentation by Coder Dojo Robotics featuring their educational robots designed for classroom use and a showcase of FIRST Robotics teams robots.

Admission is free for Works members, $8 through April 6 and $10 at the door.

Info: theworks.org