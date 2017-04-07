Richfield High School hosts Community Wellness April 8

Richfield High School hosts the 10th annual Community Wellness Expo 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8, at the school, Harriet Ave.

All ages are invited to stop in to visit the 50 exhibits, featuring free opportunities ranging from health screenings of blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar, to food samples, water bottles, toothbrushes and more.

A further sampling of exhibit themes includes gardening, massage therapy, commuting and mental health.

Youth activities at the expo include a bounce house, tennis instruction, face painting and more. There will also be demonstrations, Richfield swag, free tote bags, class discounts and door prizes.

Info: 612-243-3000, facebook.com/RichfieldWellnessExpo; Twitter – @RFWellnessExpo